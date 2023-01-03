Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was later postponed, and is in critical condition in hospital, his team said.

American football is one of the most violent team sports and has been dealing with growing concerns over player safety, particularly over concussion injuries for players from hits to the head.

Monday’s medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers. The seriousness of Hamlin’s condition was immediately obvious as his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the field, many of them kneeling to pray and some openly weeping.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field … He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the Buffalo Bills said on their Twitter page.

Hamlin, 24, took a hard hit to the chest as he tackled the Bengals’ Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match, stood up and then collapsed to the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field to treat him.

He received medical attention for more than 30 minutes before being taken from the field in an ambulance.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kirk Irwin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The crowd in Cincinnati remained silent while Hamlin was being treated and television coverage broke away from the scene on the field.

ESPN commentator Joe Buck said medical staff had been “pounding” on Hamlin’s chest. The network also said he was given oxygen and that his family joined him in the ambulance.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center a few miles away for further testing and treatment.

Early reports suggesting the game would restart after a five-minute warm-up drew angry responses on social media.

But the two teams’ coaches conferred with referees and players were told to head to the locker rooms with the game “temporarily suspended.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game’s postponement.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” it said.

The medical emergency sparked an immediate outpouring of well-wishes from fans, commentators and other players, and brought attention back to the particularly dangerous nature of America’s most popular sport.

Bengals wide-receiver Higgins said he was praying for Hamlin and his family: “I’m praying that you pull through bro,” he said on Twitter.

– ‘Terrible thing to see’ –

While injuries are common in American football, multiple observers said it was the first time they had seen an ambulance enter the field to treat a player.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” former quarterback Kurt Warner said on NFL Radio.

The NFL Players Association said “the only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the union said on Twitter.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted: “Please pray for our brother.” Players from across the league took to social media with similar messages.

Some fans traveled to the University of Cincinnati hospital, as did teammate Stefon Diggs.

Fans also flooded Hamlin’s fundraising website, set up for a community toy drive, sending donations on his GoFundMe page, which had a target goal of $2,500, over $2 million after the injury.

The incident, broadcast during the weekly nationally televised Monday night game, drew reaction from athletes in other sports.

“The safety of players in all sports is always the most important,” said NBA star LeBron James.

“It was a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid. I am a huge fan of the NFL and football and you never want to see anything like that happen,” he said.

The NFL did not give any indication of when the game might be continued or replayed.

Both the Bills and Bengals have already secured places in the NFL’s playoffs but the game was important for both teams as they sought to get the number-one seed in the AFC.

That would bring a bye and home-field advantage throughout the post-season.

The NFL regular season is scheduled to end on Sunday, with the playoffs starting the following weekend.