Peter Obi is desperate, he can’t fix Nigeria in four years — Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has criticised the 2027 presidential ambition of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Peter Obi, describing his promise to transform Nigeria within a single four-year term as unrealistic and driven by desperation.

Oshiomhole made the remarks during an appearance on TVC’s Beyond the Headlines, following Obi’s recent interview in which he reaffirmed his commitment to serve only one term if elected president in 2027.

Questioning Obi’s credibility, the former Edo State governor argued that the former Anambra governor had not remained consistent in his political convictions, citing his exit from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after leaving office.

“Let’s face it. The Peter Obi that was governor of Anambra State is not the Peter Obi of today, because the Peter Obi of Anambra was one who said, as a matter of respect to the memory of Ojukwu, he will not ever abandon APGA.

“But before daybreak, once his tenure ended, Obi became a political wanderer,” Oshiomhole said.

The APC chieftain also argued that Obi’s background as a trader makes him unsuitable to undertake the long-term planning required to govern Nigeria.

According to him, traders are primarily focused on short-term returns, unlike manufacturers and investors who plan over several years.

“Obi is a trader. Traders have short-term calculation. They are not into long-term projections. They are not wired to think of what situation will be in the long run,” he said.

Oshiomhole further alleged that Obi’s business interests revolve around importation rather than domestic production.

“Obi’s business is to export jobs and import unemployment to the country. That is what he lives for. He’s a trader,” he said.

In contrast, Oshiomhole praised President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying the President inherited a country facing severe economic challenges but had taken difficult decisions to reposition it.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is someone who believes that for your tomorrow, we must do certain things today, painful as it may be,” he said.

He likened Tinubu’s reforms to a life-saving surgical operation, arguing that the country is beginning to experience the benefits despite criticism from the opposition.

Oshiomhole also referenced Obi’s past comments during xenophobic attacks in South Africa, claiming they reflected poor judgment for someone seeking Nigeria’s highest office.

“Do you really believe that anybody whose business is for real, who couldn’t fix a state in four years, he worked hard in eight years, he didn’t fix it… is telling you and me at our age that he just needs four years? That is the height of desperation,” he said.

He added that desperation affects sound judgment, arguing that Obi’s campaign promises lacked credibility.

“Once you are desperate, you become emotionally imbalanced,” Oshiomhole said, adding that Obi would be “the easiest person to engage in a debate.”