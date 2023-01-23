Workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), have called off the industrial strike they embarked upon in the early hours of Monday.

This follows a communique signed by management of the company, unions’ representatives and regulatory agencies, in which it was resolved that the workers call off the action and resume work immediately.

The management of NAHCO, at the meeting, held at NAHCO Aviance House, Ikeja, agreed to withdraw the suit it filed against the unions at the National Industrial Court.

Also, the parties agreed that negotiations on staff welfare would resume on Jan. 25 and be concluded within the week.

It was also agreed that no member of staff would be victimised for participation in the strike action.

Dr Sola Obabori, Executive Director, NAHCO, apologised to passengers and clients who were affected by the strike action and expressed appreciation for the understanding they showed.

He reiterated the company’s commitment in providing excellent customer experience to its clients and the large community of airline passengers who are dependent on its services.

NAN reports that staff of NAHCO went on strike early Monday, alleging failure of the management to attend to their conditions of service.

In view of this, flights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport were disrupted.

NAHCO staff are saddled with the responsibility of handling check in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines.

The Monday strike and resultant flight disruption left several passengers stranded at the airport.(NAN)