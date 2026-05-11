Strike: FG, varsity non-teaching staff resume negotiations today

Two-week deadline to conclude talks sacrosanct— JAC



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



ABUJA — The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) will today resume talks with the Federal Government Expanded Renegotiation Committee after suspending their indefinite strike.



SSANU and NASU have told the government team to do everything within its power to conclude renegotiations of the 2009 Agreement, as they will grant no further concessions after the two-week window.



Recall that the JAC of SSANU and NASU declared an indefinite strike on April 30 after the government failed to meet a one-month ultimatum to conclude renegotiations by the end of March.



The government had offered a 30 per cent salary increase, which the unions rejected, prompting the government to withdraw the circular.



As the strike disrupted activities in public universities, the government convened a meeting where resolutions were reached, and the unions were urged to suspend the action.It was reliably learned that the striking unions demanded a salary increase of not less than 40 per cent, among other demands.



National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed today’s meeting with the government team at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.Comrade Ibrahim, who also serves as JAC Chairman, said: “We will resume today and conclude on or before two weeks, with signing. We agreed that the two weeks starts from the day of suspension, which was yesterday.



“We have presented our 40 per cent demand. We rejected the government’s 30 per cent offer, and they have withdrawn it. Our demand is a minimum of 40 per cent. They said they cannot do anything until they complete their own housekeeping.



“They have to review the figures, the yardstick, and whatever else. We told them to do whatever they need to do, but not to come back with less than 40 per cent.



“In addition to CONTTA, there are other components of the agreement, such as conditions of service, usurpation of duties, and so on. I don’t think it will take much energy.



“I don’t think they will waste time. Two weeks remains—two weeks. The mandate we have as leaders from our members is that after two weeks, if nothing is concluded, we won’t call another meeting. We will simply resume the strike. So, the two weeks is sacrosanct; anything beyond that, and we resume the strike.”



After Thursday’s meeting with the government team last week, JAC issued a circular to branch chairmen informing them of the decision to suspend the strike.



The circular, titled “Update on Strike Action,” was signed by JAC Chairman and SSANU National President Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary Prince Peters Adeyemi.



It read: “Following the strike action, which commenced on Friday, 1st May 2026, JAC of NASU and SSANU has been involved in a series of meetings with government officials on the demands of our members, vis-à-vis the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.



“The JAC leadership held another crucial meeting today, Tuesday, 5th May 2026, with the FGN Expanded Renegotiation Committee, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed.



“After exhaustive deliberations, the committee noted the need to obtain the approval of the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for any further review of the government’s earlier offer.



“The JAC leadership considered the passionate appeal for suspension of the ongoing strike and extracted a commitment from the FGN Expanded Renegotiation Committee that all renegotiations, including a reviewed CONTTA offer, shall be concluded within two (2) weeks from the date of suspension.



“Branch leaders are urged to note this appeal, convene congresses to report the above, and suspend the strike effective from Monday, 11th May 2026, while other engagements with relevant stakeholders continue.



“Attached are the appeal letters from the Expanded Tertiary Institutions Renegotiation Committee and the letter withdrawing the 30% CONTTA increase.



“JAC leadership expresses profound appreciation to our members for their total compliance.”

