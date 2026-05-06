SSANU, NASU suspend strike for 2 weeks

As renegotiation committee awaits Tinubu’s approval of 40% offer



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



ABUJA — The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has agreed to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike it embarked upon on April 30.



After meeting with the Federal Government Expanded Renegotiation Committee on Tuesday, the parties reached an agreement on the unions’ demands and the conclusion of the renegotiation talks.



Recall that SSANU and NASU had downed tools on April 30 after the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum they issued to the Federal Government to conclude the renegotiation talks.



To pacify the unions, the government offered a 30 percent salary increase, but it was rejected by the unions, who viewed it as paltry and not the product of a collective bargaining agreement.



After meeting with the government team on Tuesday, JAC issued a circular to all branch chairmen on the suspension of the strike, starting from Monday, May 11.



The circular, titled “Update on Strike Action,” was signed by the JAC Chairman and National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, and the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi.



The circular read: “Following the strike action which commenced on Friday, 1st May, 2026, JAC of NASU and SSANU has been involved in a series of meetings with government officials on the demands of our members, vis-à-vis the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.

“The leadership of JAC held another crucial meeting today, Tuesday, 5th May, 2026, with the FGN Expanded Renegotiation Committee, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed.



“After exhaustive deliberations, the committee noted the need to obtain the approval of the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for any further review of the government’s earlier offer.



“The leadership of JAC considered the passionate appeal for the suspension of the ongoing strike action and also extracted a commitment from the FGN Expanded Renegotiation Committee that all renegotiations, including a reviewed offer of the CONTTA, shall be concluded within two (2) weeks from the date of the suspension of the strike.



“Branch leaders are hereby urged to note this appeal and convene congresses to report the above, for a suspension of the strike effective from Monday, 11th May, 2026, while other engagements with relevant stakeholders continue.



“Attached are the appeal letters from the Expanded Tertiary Institutions Renegotiation Committee and the letter of withdrawal of the 30% increase in CONTTA.



“JAC leadership wishes to express its profound appreciation to our members for the total compliance being experienced.”



Sources close to the JAC leadership said if government fails to conclude renegotiation within the two weeks, it will resume the strike.