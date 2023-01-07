The newest addition in the Afrobeats scene, Nigerian musician AKINTHEFIRST, has showcased remarkable singing and songwriting ability in his new song ‘LUST’.

The Nigerian-South African singer, rapper, songwriter, and performer whose real name Uthman Akinpelu and is currently based in Kano, Nigeria, started making music when he was 8.

He later honed his skills and developed a more dynamic artistry that allows him to perfectly swing between different genres to express the extent of his versatility.

In the year 2022, the singer-songwriter, rapper and a self-taught bass guitarist came into the scene with ‘LUST’, off his debut Extended play. He was currently cited as one of the best new artists to watch out for by Davido’s manager, Asa Asika in an interview with MTV base Africa.

From being celebrated by Jacob Zuma, to opening as a performer for Grammy award-winning artistes, Burnaboy and Wizkid at Felabration, he was also on the line-up of 2021 Felabration.

Uthman Akinpelu was first introduced to the music scene in earlier 2019 by Burna Boy. His music is calm with a blend of Afrobeats, and soul, with good riddims. His 2022 sleeper hit ”LUST” vaulted the young Nigerian-born musician into the Pop and African tradition map. So far, his sound has received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Despite his early foundations in music, Akinthefirst was never taught how to play the guitar that graces his stirring, melodic, and distinctive with his sounds. “I would listen to it and try to play it piece by piece,” Akinthefirst explains about teaching himself how to play the chords by ear and using classic Mozart as a guide.

Akinthefirst as a songwriter has worked with some of the Nigerian mainstream artists such as Joeboy, Laycon, Mr Eazi e.t.c.

Akinthefirst has proven himself with his artistic skills musically and he is surely one of the emerging talents set to inject some sonic diversity into Nigeria’s Afrobeats scene