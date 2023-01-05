.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The dissolution of marriage suit instituted by the daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Asiya, seeking a Shariah Court sitting in the state to dissolve her 16-year-old marriage, on Thursday, suffered hitches as her husband, Inuwa Uba, filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Recall that Asiya had approached the court for the dissolution of her marriage on the ground that she is tired of the relationship.

When the Court resumed on Thursday, the Respondent Counsel to the Respondent, Bar. Umar I. Umar told the court that he had filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

Meanwhile, the Counsel to the Plaintiff, Bar. Ibrahim Aliyu Nassarawa, prayed the court adjourn its sitting to enable him to study the motion and respond accordingly.

Consequently, the court presided over by Khadi Abdullahi Halliru adjourned to 12th January 2023 for the counsel of the plaintiff to respond to the motion by Barrister Umar.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the Court sitting, Bar. Ibrahim Aliyu Nassarawa said under Islam law, a woman has a right to approach the court to seek a divorce if she doesn’t love her husband, or if she is living under strange conditions, can go to court and file a claim of divorce and express her willingness to give compensation to the husband for her marriage to be dissolved.

On his part, Counsel to the respondent, Umar I. Umar said his client will continue to seek reconciliation while calling on the plaintiff to forgive him.