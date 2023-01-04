Supporters of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP, and its Senatorial Candidate, Okoduwa Akhigbe, Tuesday evening, besieged the party’s secretariat in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State to receive the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Engr Rabiu Kwankwaso where he urged the people to vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

This is as the senatorial candidate at his Uromi ward 2 of the party said he remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming senatorial election and noted that Nigerians are tired of the failures of the ruling APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He stated that the NNPP is the party of people that can rescue the nation from the present socio-economic quagmire the country is faced and appealed to the people to come enmass on Election Day to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and all other NNPP candidates.

Akhigbe spoke shortly after the party’s presidential candidate; Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, officially commissioned the party’s Edo Central campaign Secretariat in Uromi, Esan North East LGA of Edo state.

The senatorial candidate stated, “You can see that the NNPP is a party with a singular objective to rescue Nigeria, so we are here with new and fresh ideas on a restoration mission to give our children a better future they deserve.

“It also afforded us the opportunity to present my manifesto to our people. We will be leveraging on six levels to deliver this vision titled the “Pestle Approach”, which includes,Political Emancipation, Economic Revival, Prosperity & Empowerment, Social Advancement and Recognition, Environmental Sustainability and Legal permanence and Gender Equality

He added that the massive turnout was a clear sign that people of the senatorial district are yearning for a change which he noted can only be brought about by the NNPP.

At the Palace of the traditional ruler of Uromi, His Royal Highness, Anslem Edenojie II, Ojuromi of Uromi Kingdom, Kwankwaso assured the royal father that if elected the issue of insecurity, collapse in infrastructure and bad economy will be a thing of the past.

He said under his administration the traditional institutions will be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of things.

The Royal father on his part thanked the visiting presidential candidate and also expressed confidence in the capacity to lead the Country if voted into power.