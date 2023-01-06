Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS have each been awarded N500 million from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa) Security Sector Support Grant.

The monetary award is in recognition of the many successes recorded by the Services both nationally and internationally.

Service Spokesman, DCI Tony Akuneme disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

At a brief event at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, while receiving the award letter, commended the Chairman, BUA Group, Alh. Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the initiative and for recognizing the strides of the Service.

He restated the Service’s commitment to Nigeria as well as the global security while assuring the delegation of ASR Africa that the grant will be effectively utilized.

“The ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant Scheme, is an intervention initiative, targeted at sustainably impactful interventions in Security and Social Development in Africa.

“The grant is part of efforts of the Chairman of BUA Group, to give back to the African continent and make lasting impact in peace and security, as a means of uplifting and restoring lives of Africans.

“It may be recalled that last year 2022, in recognition of the efforts of NIS in better service delivery and migration management, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), rated the Service as the best performing MDA in the country for 7 months consecutively”, the statement added.

Also, while presenting the cheque to the Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa at the National Headquarters Abuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Initiative Dr. Ubong Udo said the organization was set up as a vehicle to drive the Chairman’s mission for Nigeria and Africa and to create a platform for them to take responsibility in solving their own developmental problems.

“This initiative has tree thematic areas which include Health, Education and Social development. NCoS through her rehabilitation and reformation programmes falls under the third thematic area hence the grant”, the ASC Away Franca.

In his response, the CGC applauded the initiative and promised to make judicious use of the grant as intervention to improve on the security of Custodial Centres by adding another layer of technological surveillance that will enhance the remote monitoring frameworks.

The CGC also said that the grant will provide the service with equipment in ensuring that the security solutions cover a wider range of Custodial Centres and will reduce the chances of further attacks.