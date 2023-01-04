By David Odama

Lafia – The immediate past Board of Trustees, BOT, Chairman of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibril has boasted that the G5 Governors will not abandon the party inspite of the current feud.

This is even as he has given assurance that the family crisis going on in the party would be resolved before the general elections.

According to Walid Jibril, considering his closeness with the governors and the spirit of oneness in the party, he is confident that his friends, the G5 governor’s, will work in the interest of the party and country.

Walid who made this known in an interview with journalists in Marmara, Nasarawa state on Wednesday, denied resigning his position as PDP BOT Chairman because of the G-5 governors saga, but rather on mutual understanding.

“They G5 governors are only testing Nigerians, very soon the governors would reconcile fully because they are prepared to give hope to Nigerians who have been subjected to hardship since the advent of the APC administration.

“Before my resignation, possible mechanisms have been deployed and are still being deployed to reconcile the two parties involved. The matter is very easy and simple to be kept behind us”, Walid declared.

The former BOT Chairman further gave an assurance that the feud between the two parties will end successfully.

“The G-5 governors are going nowhere and they are with us. We are seeing them and what they are doing. It will also interest you to know that they are only testing Nigerians.

“We are going to reconcile and we are going to solve our problems amicably very soon.” He stressed

The G-5 PDP governors include: Nyesome Wuke Rivers, Seyi Makinde Oyo, Samuel Ortom Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu Abua and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.