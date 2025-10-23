Diri has lost legitimacy to remain in office after dumping PDP — BoT chair Wabara

Gov. Diri

By Steve Oko

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has questioned the legitimacy of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to remain in office following his resignation from the PDP and declaration of being “partyless.”

Wabara, a former Senate President, described the governor’s action as unconstitutional, arguing that Diri had automatically disqualified himself from continuing in office after abandoning the party that gave him the mandate.

He stated that since the Nigerian Constitution does not recognize independent candidacy, any elected official who leaves the platform on which they were elected should also vacate their office.

According to him, “There is no government in Bayelsa State. There’s no democracy in Bayelsa State. Our Constitution does not accommodate independent candidacy. For a governor to dump the party that brought him to power and claim he is ‘partyless’ is unconstitutional. Staying without a political platform is an impeachable offence.”

Wabara lamented what he described as the growing disregard for the Constitution among Nigerian politicians, saying:

“What type of democracy are we practising? Nigeria is truly an experiment. How can Diri continue to see himself as governor when he has no platform? Our Constitution does not yet recognise independent candidacy. For him to have left the PDP and not joined another party means he is no longer the governor of Bayelsa State.”

The PDP BoT chairman, however, expressed optimism that the party would be revitalised before the 2027 general election, predicting that many of those who defected would eventually return.

He urged PDP members nationwide to remain steadfast, stressing that the party remains Nigeria’s only credible alternative for good governance.