Rivers deputy gov dumps PDP for APC

Ngozi Odu

…as SSG resigns from PDP

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, has formally registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in her ward in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA.

Odu, who completed her e-registration at Akabuka, Ward 8, Unit 11 on Sunday took a tour of the six zones of ONELGA to sensitise the people on the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

Speaking, Odu urged residents to demonstrate their support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara by massively registering in APC.

The Deputy Governor said the registration exercise followed the recent declaration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara into the APC and is intended to further consolidate the political support for both the President and the Governor at the grassroots.

She said six zonal meetings had already been held to ensure effective mobilisation and smooth implementation of the registration process across the local government area.

Odu said:: “Today, I came to sensitise the people, and everywhere we went, there were large crowds who came out to receive us. They said wherever I go, they will go with me, and wherever Governor Fubara and President Tinubu go, they will go.”

She explained that the tour covered all six zones of the local government area, Egi, Omoku, Osomini, Igburu, Egbema and Ndoni, adding that the enthusiasm and turnout reflects growing acceptance of the APC in the area.

However, hundreds of members of the Labour Party in Ndoni defected to the APC during the tour, expressing excitement over joining the ruling party.

Odu, while commenting on the defection, described the development as a boost to the party’s strength in ONELGA and a sign of increasing grassroots alignment with the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Fubara.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This was disclosed in a formal resignation letter dated January 5, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of Ward 1, PDP, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Anabraba in the letter that submitted through the party’s ward office at Bob-Manuel’s Compound, Abonnema, stated that his decision to withdraw from the PDP was purely personal.

He stressed that the move was taken after careful personal consideration, expressing gratitude to the PDP for the political leverage and opportunities he enjoyed during his period of membership.