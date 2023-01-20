…Police rules out explosion, political undertone

…Blames incident on conflict over sharing of N200,000 venue fee

…APC insists PDP masterminded alleged twin explosions, shooting

…Hints on self help if CP fails to check further attacks

…We’re too peaceful to indulge in violence -PDP

By Egufe Yafugborhi

An expected blame game now trails Thursdays outbreak of violence at the rally of the Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt.

The incident which happened at the rally for Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA) held at the Rumuwoji Playground, a.k.a Ojukwu Field, left three persons injured, worst hit of them, Miss Hope Isaac needing immediate medical operation which removed 15 shrapnel from her legs according to the APC.

Despite Rivers Police Command’s dismissal of political undertone and alleged detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by those who stirred the violence, the APC insists there were twin explosions and shootings at the scene, just as they fingered Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as masterminds.

Police Preliminary Report

SP Grace Iringe-koko, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rivers Command, in preliminary report stated, “Before commencement of the rally, internal crisis within the community over which faction controls the Playing Ground/Town Hall reared its ugly head. It was alleged the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman collected two hundred thousand naira (N200,000.00) from APC as payment for renting the Playground/Town Hall.

“Incidentally, he shared the money to only the Chiefs and members of his faction. The other faction that didn’t benefit from the sharing insisted the venue would not be used until they were given their share of the money. Consequently, a fracas ensued. Two persons were reportedly injured.

“The fracas was not between members of APC and any other political party but between factions within the community. The Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Police Area Commander Port Harcourt, O/C SIB and DPO Mile 1 Diobu, were on ground to intervene and restore peace and security at the venue.

“Thus, the fracas did not affect the APC rally, which ended peacefully.

There was no explosion before or during the rally. However, the Commissioner of Police has directed the DC State CID and O/C Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate and confirm the veracity of the rumour currently making the rounds on social media.

“It should be noted that Rumuwoji community is factionalized into two; not divided on political party lines, rather factionalized as a result of Chieftaincy tussle. The fracas was defined in these lines.

PDP orchestrated attack – Rivers APC

Addressing the media Friday morning, Sogbeye Eli, Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, alleged, “The vicious attack on our governorship campaign train in Port Harcourt City LGA yesterday was orchestrated by thugs working for the PDP faction loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike.

“This unprovoked attack on our campaign with shots of IED by armed thugs occurred at the commencement of the rally at the traditional grounds of Rumuwoji Town in Mile 1, Port Harcourt City LGA.

“We state unequivocally that no part, section or paragraph of Wike’s obnoxious Executive Orders 21 and 22 which subjects political campaigns in Rivers by opposition parties to strangulation prohibits the use of traditional squares or grounds in our towns and villages.”

Eli further alleged, “The hoodlums who sought to invade our rally but met resistance from our youths were led by the Mayor of Port Harcourt City LGA, Allwell Ihunda, and a former Mayor of that Council, Victor Ihunwo. Their intention was to disrupt the Rally.

“They came to maim, kill and destroy. Their intimidating terror tactics is to strike fear into the hearts of our members and thereby deter us from executing further campaigns in the State but they were overpowered by the resistance of our courageous party men and women.

“The incident which left five party faithful with various degrees of injuries from the detonation of the IED, dynamite, also recorded a barage of gunfire calculated at enforcement of the threats by PDP thugs to lock out the APC Rally from the traditional grounds.

“Victims of the attack who received treatment yesterday and are continuing with same include Hope Isaac (F) of Ward 20, Paul Oghonemu (M) of Ward 20, Felicia Gogo (F) of Ward 6, Amba Lizzy Frank (F) of Ward 6 and Gift-Koko Angela (F) of Ward 20.”

Rivers CP stung

Apparently pointing to police bias, Eli said, “Unfortunately, we have no knowledge of arrest of any suspect even though a formal report has been lodged with the Police authorities at the Mile 1 Police Station.

“These high crimes are happening against the promises of Commissioner of Police, CP, Okon Effiong Okon on assumption of duty October last year because the CP has not walked his talk. The PDP hoodlums are emboldened by the fact that contrary to the assurances of the CP that he is an advocate of human rights.

“Okon Effiong Okon has watched rights of opposition parties trampled with unprecedented impunity since his arrival in Rivers. We are shocked the CP who vowed to ensure violent free campaigns in the build-up to the 2023 general elections is not only unable to effect a single arrest and prosecution from all the reported incidents of attacks on political opponents but denied a costly bomb attack on innocent and unarmed citizens of Rivers State.

“On the reported denial that an explosive devise was used to bomb the Port Harcourt Rally yesterday, it is clear from the swift reaction of the Police Commissioner that Mr. Okon Effiong Okon has more information on this dastardly attack.

“We call on all security agencies domiciled in the state to redouble their efforts and rein in the Governor, Local Government Council Chairmen and other PDP officials who have nothing but violence as tool to perpetuate themselves in power.

“An end must be put to these provocative primitive actions or we shall be forced to defend ourselves with every legitimate tool at our disposal. A follow-up attack on the family house in the Diobu of Mr. Lucky Ottos, one of our dynamic party youths, was recorded yesterday night at past 20:00 Hrs.

“The hoodlums who came ostensibly to harm Lucky, if they had met him, stabbed and left his relatives: Miss Veronica Wariboko (F) and Mrs Silver Patrick Noah (F) critically injured. They also broke the window to his room and made away with two phones. This matter has also been reported at the Mile 1 Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police.”

We are not a violent political party – PDP

In a rejoinder through Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, Director

Publicity and Communications, Rivers PDP Campaign Council, the party said it, “Has nothing to do with a so-called explosion which purportedly occurred at the venue of a rally organised by APC in Port Harcourt.

“The Police in Rivers State has already issued a clarification. The force has explained that no other political party came anywhere near the venue of the APC rally. The Police has further explained that there was a rift over money paid by the APC to the Rumuwoji community where the rally held.

“It is surprising that after the Police offered a comprehensive explanation on the matter, the APC will reel out accusations based on falsehood. We (Rivers PDP) are a peaceful political party. We understand our mission. We believe everyone has a right to campaign.

“We have insisted, and continue to insist, on issue based campaigns. So, how can the APC accuse us of detonating an improvised explosive at the venue of their rally after the Police has waded into the matter?There is a limit to reliance on incoherent propaganda. No amount of name calling can change the truth, intimidate the PDP or deceive the people.

“Our independent investigation shows that neither the current Chairman of Port Harcourt City LG nor his predecessor in office named by the APC was anywhere near the venue of the rally. This people in the APC are very desperate. They are confused and they are talking and acting as thugs.

“There is nothing that they would not do to gain cheap popularity by deliberately spreading falsehood. The PDP urged Rivers people to ignore the false allegation, saying the PDP has everything that it needs to win free and fair elections.”