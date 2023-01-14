Undoubtedly, education remains one of the prospective ways to secure the future of any society. Consequently, it is imperative to encourage good and early education in order to advance the literacy level of citizens, and to build a self-sustaining society. With this as a drive, the Evim Okojie Foundation, a charitable Non-Governmental Organization, on September 12th, 2022 embarked on an initiative tagged the BACK TO SCHOOL PROJECT. This is aimed at getting children back to school with the distribution of educational materials to orphans and underprivileged children in the FCT.

.

Through this initiative, the foundation was able to reach out to over 220 children in the FCT of which children from the LEA Primary School, Wuse, LEA Primary School, Kubwa,

Hope for Survival Orphanage Home and Ark of Refuge Orphanage Home are beneficiaries..

The Founder, Mrs Vivian Adebayo Okojie made a remark that the project is part of her commitment towards empowering underprivileged children, by intentionally giving back to the society. She expressed how overwhelmed she feels that one of the foundation’s commitments is being backed with actions and deeds.

The CEO, who since her early years has been assisting the less privileged, reiterated that the Back to School Project is a major incentive for the foundation and by the grace of God, the foundation will do more in the FCT and further expand to different states of the federation to take children off the streets and get them in school. Through this initiative, the Evim Okojie Foundation also awarded full Scholarships to two children, promising to take total responsibility of their education, ranging from school fees, school uniforms, school bag, textbooks, notebooks, other writing materials and miscellaneous.

“An educated child is an asset to society. It is one of the best gifts you can give to vulnerables especially in a society where there is no formal social security mechanism that caters for the underprivileged, she added this as an end remark.