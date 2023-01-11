…As Umo Eno Campaign Gains Momentum Across Akwa Ibom

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has commended Etinan people for always and publicly acknowledging the accomplishments of his government and thereby inspiring him to work harder for the benefits of the people.The governor was speaking yesterday as the PDP governorship campaign rally of Pastor Umo Eno birthed at Etinan, the home constituency of many famous Akwa Ibom indigenes, including Pastor Eno. Moved by the encomiums poured on him by every leader of the local government area, LGA, the governor described the festive rally as “a celebration of loyalty” and promised to complete all ongoing projects in the area.

Represented by the deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, the governor who had accompanied the PDP presidential candidate to London, said he was struck by the outpouring of love from tinan people and the unanimous decision of Etinan leaders to present a long list of what the government has done rather than a long list of what the government has not done. “Etinan people are solid people. Etinan people are intelligent people. Etinan people are loyal people. What I see here today is a celebration of loyalty”, he said.

The governor noted that the speeches of the political leadership of Etinan federal Constituency including that of Paul Ekpo, the former PDP State Chairman and candidate for the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luke, the House of Representatives member, Kenneth Okon, the Coordinator of the Campaign in Etinan LGA, Dr. Okon Emah, a former commissioner of health, as well as Dr. Cletus Ekpo, the chairman of the council, were all focused on the accomplishment of the government for the area. He described the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, who is an indigene of Etinan Federal constituency, as a man of exemplary character, outstanding capacity and competence.

Ekpo, the LGA Chairman said the roads and hospitals that Governor Udom has constructed in Etinan, can compare favourably with roads and hospitals in Lagos .and Ekpo, the candidate for the House Representatives said Etinan has always been the home of PDP since the return to democracy and will remain so. Luke said he withdrew from the governorship race and collapsed his political structure into Pastor Eno’s structure because he perceived that God preferred Pastor Eno for the 2023 race. Okon, the Campaign coordinator for LGA said those opposing Pastor Eno have had their fair share in government over the years and must make room for others. Emah spoke in the same vein and called on Akwa Ibom people to throw their weight behind Pastor Umo Eno.

All that was left for Pastor Eno to do was sing and dance with the mammoth crowd in a scene that looked like a church convention. He agreed with Etinan political leaders that he did not need to make political promises in his home constituency because “once you have the governor, all other socio-economic and infrastructural development shall be added unto you”.

Earlier in the day, the Iman Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, IITRC, had conferred one of their highest traditional honours of Eduek Iman Ibom on Governor Emmanuel for his outstanding service to the entire Iman Ibom land. They showered prayers and blessings on Pastor Eno profusely, when his campaign team visited the IITRC to pay homage to it, before the campaign. Said the Chairman of the IITRC, who doubles as the Village Head of Mbioto I, Eteidung Effiong Akpan Etok: “Go, Succeed, Make Us Proud”.