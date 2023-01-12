.

By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Railway Police Command, CP Yetunde Longe has said that investigations are being intensified to ensure that the victims of abduction at the Ekehene Train Station, Edo State, by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen are rescued from the custody of their abductors.

The Commissioner of Police noted that the command is working closely with the Edo State Police Command as well as other security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure that victims are swiftly and safely rescued

The Railway command has also called on the general public with useful information that can aid Police investigations to volunteer and report at the nearest Police authority to them.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, 7th of January, 2023, at around 4PM, there was an attack on Ekehene Train Station in Edo State by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, which led to the abduction of some passengers waiting to board a train going to Warri, Delta state.