By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, has announced the indefinite shutdown of Ekehen Station in Edo State.

The announcement came on the heels of the attack and abduction of some passengers on Saturday.

In a message shared on the passengers’ WhatApp Group, the Corporation said, “Public Announcement: This is to inform our general public and most especially our esteemed passengers, that Ekehen Station has been temporarily closed due to security issues, till further notice.”

“Another notice reads, “Due to the incident at Ekehen station on Saturday, WITS 01/ 02 will no longer stop at Ekehen Station. Please advise our customers.”

VANGUARD reports that a few months after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, kidnapping about 168 passengers and killing eight others, there has been another attack on a train station by gunmen in Edo state.

The development was, however, confirmed by the Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Sunday.