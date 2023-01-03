By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Yomi Alore, popularly known as Yomi Gold, has announced his second marriage split.

The 42-year-old announced the end of his second marriage to his wife, Meenah on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He said, ” Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways..

“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in relationship.

“No one should force it . I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.

“Meenah is a good person.. she doesn’t deserve a man like me.

“She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

“I am not perfect.. I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This as to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision.

“Time will be good again..

Yomi Gold had secretly tied the knots in an unidentified location with Meenah after breaking up with his first wife, who had been with him for 15 years.

After dissolving his first marriage, which had produced two children, he married Meenah.