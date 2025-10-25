EPL: Sunderland stun Chelsea to go second, Newcastle beat Fulham

Sunderland climbed to second in the Premier League as Chemsdine Talbi’s stoppage time winner stunned Chelsea, while Newcastle also struck late to beat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday.

Back in the Premier League for the first time in eight years, the Black Cats already look set to buck the trend of promoted sides being relegated straight back to the Championship.

Chelsea looked like they would be the side to go second in the table when Alejandro Garnacho drilled in his first goal for the club after just four minutes.

However, with Brazilian wonder kid Estevao surprisingly dropped to the bench and Cole Palmer still missing through injury, the Blues lacked invention in the final third.

Sunderland levelled on 22 minutes when Wilson Isidor bundled in from close range after Chelsea failed to clear a long throw-in.

The visitors comfortably held the Club World Cup winners at bay in the second period despite Estevao’s introduction on the hour mark.

Sunderland then landed the sucker punch on the counter-attack in the 93rd minute when Brian Brobbey teed up Tabli to curl perfectly into the bottom corner.

The defeat leaves Chelsea down in seventh and any hope of a title challenge fading fast.

Newcastle secured a much-needed league win thanks to captain Bruno Guimaraes’ 90th minute strike at St. James’ Park.

Jacob Murphy pounced on an error by Calvin Bassey to give the Magpies a first-half lead.

Sasa Lukic headed in Fulham’s equaliser just before the hour mark.

But Marco Silva’s men fell to a fourth consecutive defeat that leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone.

Guimaraes swept home the rebound after Bernd Leno had saved William Osula’s initial effort to snatch just Newcastle’s third league win of the season.

Eddie Howe’s men climb to 11th and within three points of the top four.

– Man Utd seek momentum –

Manchester United can climb to fourth later with victory over Brighton.

The Red Devils shocked Liverpool last weekend to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in Ruben Amorim’s year-long reign.

But Brighton have won on their last three visits to Old Trafford and six of their last seven league meetings against United.

Liverpool are looking to end their three-game losing streak in the league in the 1900 GMT kick-off at Brentford.

Arne Slot’s men snapped a four-game losing streak by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But the Reds’ poor run has seen them fall four points behind leaders Arsenal, who are in action at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.