When love and money are not enough, by Stephanie Shaakaa

Before you judge Ned, Tuface or even Yul, ask yourself one honest question, if one woman has stressed you to the point of prayer and fasting. What exactly convinces you that adding another one will suddenly make you a stronger man?

Too many men confuse libido for leadership and mistake ego for emotional capacity until their own homes collapse on their heads like badly constructed buildings.

The Brotherhood has reluctantly admitted a sad truth, two of their brightest men who had everything going for them have crashed headfirst into the abyss of polygamous and marital chaos. Ned Nwoko and Tuface Idibia are not ordinary men. They are successful, influential, admired, and gifted with the kind of social capital most men can only dream of. Yet even with their wealth, fame, access, and options, both of them remind us that polygamy is not for the faint-hearted, and emotional management is not something you can outsource.

Ned Nwoko had the perfect opportunity to prove that polygamy, when done with structure, cultural understanding, and emotional maturity, could work. For a moment, it even looked like he cracked the code, beautiful wives, financial stability, a calm public image. But all it took was one televised crack in the harmony, one breach in the emotional firewall, and the whole union began wobbling before the nation. It wasn’t poverty that shook his household, it wasn’t lack of luxury, it wasn’t hunger. It was simply the truth that no matter how much you can provide, you cannot manage the temperature of multiple human hearts at the same time.

Tuface Idibia is another troubling example. A man with a heart so warm, his goodness leaks into every room he enters, and a talent so rare it placed him on a global stage. Yet even he became a prisoner of emotional collisions, a man who loves deeply but found himself spread thin across the consequences of his own choices. His situation proves something painful, love alone is never enough. You can love two, love three, love the whole world but the day responsibility comes knocking, even the kindest man can find himself drowning in a pool he built with his own hands.

These two men teach us lessons Nigerian men don’t like to hear. That polygamy requires a level of calmness, emotional discipline, relational intelligence, and self-mastery most men simply do not have. That providing money is the easiest part of marriage, and managing emotions is the real exam. That one woman has enough depth, needs, layers, and unpredictability to stretch a man’s patience and character let alone two, three, or four.

And perhaps the biggest lesson is this, when a man chooses polygamy without the internal tools necessary to sustain it, he will eventually expose cracks he thought money could seal. Even the richest men on earth struggle with monogamy not because they are bad men, but because humans, by default, are complex creatures with their own worlds of emotions. Multiply that complexity by two or more, and suddenly you are no longer building a home, you are negotiating a ceasefire.

In the Brotherhood’s hall of fame, Ned and Tuface should have been the success stories. Instead, they became alarms that polygamy is not a badge of masculinity but an extreme sport. And if the brightest among them can stumble, the regular ones don’t stand a chance.The two brotherhood’s brightest have crashed into the abyss of toxicity.

And now, another young recruit Yul is wobbling dangerously on that same edge.

It’s almost poetic, the way men keep proving again and again that one woman is enough wahala for any human being with blood pressure and common sense. Yet they insist on importing extra trouble as if marriage is a competition of who can carry the heaviest load.

This is not even about money. People love to deceive themselves with that line I can take care of them, I have money. My brother, calm down. If money truly kept women, Jeff Bezos would still be married to his first wife. Elon Musk would still be married. Bill Gates would still be married. And even our own Dangote would not have tasted heartbreak. So what exactly convinces the average Nigerian man earning pepper that his wealth will hold a marriage together when the billionaires themselves could not buy peace?

The real problem is this, most men love foolishly but still cheat. A strange paradox. They swear they adore their wives, yet they can’t close their zip. David loved God, Solomon loved wisdom yet both of them had extracurricular activities that would make a Hollywood director blush. The truth is simple,fidelity is not about love, it is about discipline. And it takes the discipline of Joseph the one who ran from Potiphar’s wife to survive the temptations modern men cheerfully walk into.

But the most dangerous marriage is the one built on transactions. When a woman marries you because of your money, you have not found a wife you have hired a contract staff with emotional allowances. When a man chooses a wife because she is peaceful or she will not stress me,he too has made a hire. Eventually, when life shakes both of you, roles become blurred, expectations collapse, and the marriage becomes a battlefield built on pretense and delayed explosions.

The world is full of married people who are not partners they are rivals. One is competing for affection,the other is competing for dominance. One wants peace,the other wants control. One wants love, the other wants validation. And when a man lacks the emotional capacity, maturity, and self-awareness to run a home, polygamy becomes a demolition exercise because how can you manage two households when you cannot even manage yourself?

The country is tired of watching men destroy their families in public and call it tradition. Tired of watching women endure psychological torture in the name of culture. Tired of seeing children grow up in homes where both parents are present but love is absent. Marriage was never meant to be a crime scene or a stage play for Instagram sympathy.

At the end of the day, men must choose peace over ego and character over chaos. If one woman overwhelms you, adding another will not make you a king it will expose you. If you lack discipline, self-control, empathy, and emotional intelligence, polygamy will not crown you, it will finish you.

The real flex in 2025 is not having multiple wives.

The real flex is character

And until Nigerian men start understanding that marriage is not a performance but a responsibility, the Brotherhood will continue producing more tragic examples than role models. Because a man who cannot govern himself has no business trying to govern a home.

In the end, polygamy doesn’t expose who a man married it exposes who he truly is. Money can buy you a big house, but it cannot buy you the maturity to run a peaceful home. And until men start conquering themselves instead of collecting more wives, even the wealthiest among them will keep becoming public cautionary tales, one broken household at a time.

Full stop. Curtains closed. Case dismissed.

Vanguard News