By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Award winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie was on Friday conferred with the chieftaincy title of Odeluwa ( Writer for the world) by the traditional ruler of her community, Abba in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Eze. The conferment of the title on Chimamanda formed part of the royal father’s Ofala Eze-Abba 22, which also coincided with his 45th Coronation Anniversary and his 80th birthday.

The colourful event attracted who -is- who in the country, including the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, chairman of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Professor Ozumba, chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the 2023 general elections, Professor Peter Umeadi, well as renowned politicians and traditional rulers from within and outside Anambra State.

Chimamanda Adichie, who was accompanied by her husband and other members of her family and friends, described the title as very remarkable and a challenge to her to do more for her community.

She said: “It is a blessing to me. I accepted this honour because of my parents. This honour is very unique and I am very happy. It is a challenge for me to do more for my community.

“We have a beautiful culture that is worthy of celebrating. This honour will surely complement who I am. I am very delighted for this honour done to me by the traditional ruler and the entire people of Abba.

“My father, Professor James Adichie was given the chieftaincy title of Odelora (Writer for the people) and today I was given the title of Odeluwa (Writer for the world). I dedicate the honour to my late father, Professor James Adichie and my late mother, Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie. “Because of the way we were brought up, I don’t joke with anything that concerns Abba. This community is very dear to me and I want to be in the forefront for anything that concerns Abba.

“I hereby pledge that I will always respond whenever I am called upon to contribute towards the development of Abba. As I write for the world, I also write for Abba and I pray that peace will continue to reign in this community”.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Soludo commended Abba people for honouring Chimamanda Adichie. He said: “This recognition is very significant for me and my wife. In today’s world, both male and female have significant roles to play. When a woman has accomplished something good, it is necessary for her community to honour and appreciate her and that is what the traditional ruler of Abba has done for Chimamanda Adichie.

“This is an example we want other communities to emulate. Women should no longer be relegated to the background because they have acquired enormous leadership skills. It has been found out that any society that does not recognize the importance of women does not make meaningful progress.”

Addressing the people, Igwe Eze commended his subjects for their exceptional loyalty since he mounted the throne 45 years ago.

“I am happy for the support and cooperation I have enjoyed since I ascended the throne. I count myself especially privileged and lucky to have such dedicated citizens because no king can succeed without the support of his people. “I therefore thank you immensely for your dedication, understanding, love and respect over the years,” Igwe Eze said.