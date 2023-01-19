Khosi

By Biodun Busari

Khosi, with the full name Makhosazane Twala is a 25-year-old South African lady participating as an housemate in the ongoing BBTitans.

She is a journalist, something she had developed an interest for at eight years old. She is also an Instagram model and fitness guru.

Khosi also does an online content by sharing pictures and videos about modelling and fitness with her audience while endorsing brands such as UnravelMe swim & sportswear.

She was born on August 10, 1997 in Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, but currently resides at Johannesburg. Khosi is a Christian and single.

She attended Lincoln Heights Secondary School between 2011 and 2015. She began her tertiary education at the University of the Free State in 2016 and later joined Oakfields College.

Khosi completed her postgraduate studies at the University of Johannesburg in 2021.

Asides from her three major careers, Khosi is also passionate about fashion and shares her pictures wearing trendy outfits on her Instagram page.

She has participated in beauty and fitness contests. She competed in Miss Free State South Africa 2017, Biogen Face of Fitness 2020 and Miss Regal International South Africa 2021.

In 2017, she won 2nd Princess in the Miss Free State pageant.

Khosi has become a talking point in BBTitans after kissing Yemi Cregx, an housemate from Nigeria.

She also shares striking resemblance with Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, which has gotten netizens talking.