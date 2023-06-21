Video: I’m yet to receive my prize money – BBTitans Khosi 

Big Brother Titans, BBTitans winner, Makhosazane Twala, popularly known as Khosi has cried out, saying she is yet to receive her cash prize after winning the reality TV show.

Khosi disclosed this in a video of her recent interview with TV3 Ghana, which is now trending online.

She expressed her surprise at her victory and mentioned that even months after the show, she and her fellow housemates had not received their rewards and prizes, including her $100,000 cash prize from the show organizers.

Khosi stated that it still feels unreal and gives her goosebumps whenever she watches the show.

She said, “My victory at the Big Brother Titans show really surprised me, and whenever I watch it, it feels unreal and gives me goosebumps.

“My fellow housemates and I have not been paid our rewards, and I am sure it’s for a good cause.”