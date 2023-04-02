BBtitans grand finale: Khosi wins reality TV show

Makhosazane Twala, popularly known as Khosi has been crowned the winner of the Big Brother Titans ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ edition.

Khosi, 25, becomes the pioneer winner of the show, walking home with a $100,000 cash prize, including endorsement deals.

Khosi, a journalist, is also an Instagram model and fitness guru.

She is also into content creation which sees her share pictures and videos about modelling and fitness with her audience while endorsing brands such as UnravelMe swim & sportswear.