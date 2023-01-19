.

Sen. Kashim Shetima, Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday described the attacks and burning of Independent National Electoral Commission offices as an act of terrorism.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi after a visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar in his palace, Shettima said:” the incessant attacks on INEC offices and facilities is an act of terrorism, every meaningful Nigerian must condemn it in toto.

“Also, locking downtowns and cities in the Southeast is also a pathway to anarchy and insanity. It should be condemned in toto likewise activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra are not in tandem with modern democratic practice.

“Nobody in this country can force himself in power through threats, intimidation and blackmail. Politics and democracy is a game of numbers, your ability to reach out and build bridges and win the hearts and minds of people is much more important than issuing threats and intimidation,” he said.

The vice presidential candidate urged Nigerians to embrace the path of peace to propel socioeconomic development and political stability.

“We are calling on all Nigerians to embrace the path of peace because peace is an essential ingredient for any socio-economic development of any nation.

“There can never be development without peace and there can never be peace without development. Therefore, we have to implore all Nigerians to sheath their award so that we can have a free and fair contest.”

“In Sha Allah elections will hold in February and In Sha Allah victory is certain.”