THERE is no denying the fact that Nigeria has a competitive advantage to become the global talent factory in the technology sector with the capacity to earn over $40 billion annually. The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, at an event recently, disclosed that there is currently a vacancy of about four million programmers globally and Nigeria, with its huge reservoir of human talents in the technology sector, has the capacity to produce two million which can be plugged into the global value chain.

He referenced a PwC report which noted that an average tech developer or programmer earns between $30,000 and $150,000 per annum. He said PwC confirmed that if Nigeria can have two million developers working remotely, with each earning about $20,000, the country can generate over $40 billion annually. This, he added, is a significant amount capable of addressing the country’s forex challenge. “The digital economy is about innovation, about people, about talent. So, talent is the people component of technology which I think is where Nigeria will have the competitive advantage over any nation in the world,” Abdullahi said.

Meanwhile, it is necessary, due to recent controversies and debate on NITDA Bill 2021, to examine the law that empowers the agency which is NITDA ACT 2007, ACT NO. 28 published in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No 99, Vol 94 dated October 2007. As part of the functions of the agency, the Act states that NITDA “shall (a) Create a frame work for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and REGULATION of information technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria … provide universal access to Information Technology and systems penetration including rural, urban and under-served areas;

(b) Provide guidelines to facilitate the establishment and maintenance of appropriate for information technology and systems application and development in Nigeria for public and private sectors, urban-rural development, the economy and the government;

(c) Develop guidelines for electronic governance and monitor the use of electronic data interchange and other forms of electronic communication transactions as an alternative to paper-based methods in government, commerce, education, the private and public sectors, labour, and other fields, where the use of electronic communication may improve the exchange of data and information;

(d) Develop guidelines for the networking of public and private sector establishment and

(e) Develop guidelines for the standardisation and certification of Information Technology Escrow Source Code and Object Code Domiciliation, Application and Delivery Systems in Nigeria.”

The law also stipulates that NITDA shall: “(f) Render advisory services in all information technology matters to the public and private sectors;

(g) Create incentives to promote the use of information technology in all spheres of life in Nigeria including the setting up of information technology parks;

(h) Create incentives to promote the use of information technology in all spheres of life in Nigeria including the development of guidelines for setting up of information technology systems and knowledge parks;

(i) Introduce appropriate regulatory policies and incentives to encourage private sector investment in the information technology industry;

(j) Collaborate with any local or state Government, company, firm, or person in any activity, which in the opinion of the agency is intended to facilitate the attainment of the objective of this act; and

(k) Determine critical areas in Information Technology requiring research intervention and Development in those areas.”

Similarly and in conclusion the Act empowers NITDA to “(l) Advice the government on ways of promoting the development of information technology in Nigeria including introducing appropriate information technology legislation, to enhance National Security and vibrancy of the industry;

(m) Accelerate INTERNET and INTRANET penetration in Nigeria and promote sound Internet Governance by giving effect to the Second Schedule of this Act; and

(n) Perform such other duties, which in the opinion of the Agency are necessary or expedient to ensure the efficient performance of the functions of the Agency under this act.”

The above exposes the repeatedly told lie that NITDA is just a development agency and not a regulatory outfit. The fact is that NITDA is not just a development agency but also a strong regulator empowered by relevant laws in Nigeria. In recent times it has accomplished some milestones in its mandate under the supervision of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, where Professor Isa Ali Pantami is the Minister.

As part of efforts to fulfill its mandate, NITDA has been working round the clock to ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians are up to date in global reality of digital economy. The agency recently commenced its one million developers initiative aimed at empowering one million Nigerians to plug into the global value chain. The programme was focused on building talents on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, and data analytics, which are as key to the digital economy.

The commitment of NITDA on training on disruptive technologies is surely going to change the way we live, work and do business. And they are foundational technologies, they cut across so many sectors. It is necessary to point out that before the unnecessary distractions over the NITDA Bill 2021, the agency has performed exceedingly well on its developmental and regulatory mandate based on the 2007 Acts which require further amendments because of the changing global realities.

For instance, NITDA trains youth, women, journalists, among others, on digital marketing, digital journalism and other digital skills in order to enable them to play active roles in digital content, job opportunities and be financial independent in the long run. Moreover, hundreds of hub managers have been mentored while students and teachers have also been trained on other modern technological skills that are vital to economic development. Beyond the training, NITDA also provides working tools, including laptops and desktops to trainees and participants.

While these achievements do not take into accounts several other projects the agency has carried out, Nigeria is well in a better position to become a hub of digital excellence over the next few years, due to the commitment of the NITDA management. With a total population of over 200 million people, training Nigerians on proper utilisation of digital content would present massive opportunities for Nigerian youths who are in a desperate search for jobs to become useful to themselves and the society. It is necessary to highlight some of the workings of NITDA which to a large extent require the amendment of its law to make it more effective and efficient in service delivery.

Oladosu, a journalist, wrote from Abuja