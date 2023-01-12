Leadership expert and member of the Public Affairs Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Ronke Bello, has called on Nigerian youths to vote for the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he will deal with the problems causing young people to leave Nigeria in droves.

Bello in a telephone interview with journalists from her London holiday home assured that Tinubu will keep to the promises made to young people, at the recently held town hall meeting for youths organized by the chairman of the Youth Mobilisation Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Yahaha Bello.

The Harvard- trained publicist opined that the manifesto of the APC, especially the developmental model and the economic policies articulated by the party’s presidential candidates will address the remote and immediate causes of the ‘Japa’ syndrome.

She said: “I monitored the youth town hall meeting from the United Kingdom. I can say that it was a huge success in terms of Gov. Yahaha Bello moblising youths from across the country. Our candidate made the right choice by appointing Gov. Bello as the national coordinator for youths because of his strong connection with young people and his continuous call for youth inclusion in government and leadership.

“Then I also was impressed by the policy statements made by ‘Jagaban’ in his speech at the meeting. He spoke about reducing unemployment and job creation because he understands that you can’t ask youths to stay in Nigeria without good jobs or opportunities. Young people can’t be asked to stick around when there is no plan to create jobs for them or even create a good environment for their businesses to thrive”.

“Asiwaju also said he will ensure that Nigeria has a fair reward system, this is something that is very important to young people because it seems that merit and decency is no longer the criteria for giving young people opportunities both in the private and the public sector. A young person doesn’t want to spend long years in university and he/she can’t get a job after graduation, they don’t want a situation where unqualified people with questionable character seem to be cornering all the good jobs, while decent, well-educated and skilled people are locked out.

“Look at the quality of people leaving Nigeria, we have doctors, nurses, lecturers and other top professionals. These are the people who should be here developing the country. But I strongly believe that with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu implementing the policies he has discussed with young people, he will stem the brain drain and turn it into brain gain”, she further said.

When asked if the Tinubu-Shettima ticket has any hope with young people who some analysts say are majorly supporting the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Bello, insisted that there are young people who will look beyond the hype to analyse key issues as Nigeria decides who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said: “Undoubtedly Mr. Peter Obi is a Nigerian of repute, who has earned his place in Nigerian leadership. He is my personal friend and mentor. I respect what he has brought to the race. But as a political strategist, I can tell you, his modesty and prudence is the main pull for him especially with youths.

“Inasmuch as I appreciate the values which made him attractive to young people, these are not the only values needed for a good president, especially here in Nigeria. What Jagaban has far and above Mr. Peter Obi, which I call on them to look at, is Jagaban’s deep understanding of Nigeria.

“Tinubu has been a national figure for years. So he understands the issues be it in the economy, development, security and managing our diversity. Nigeria needs a leader who has ample experience and wouldn’t have to learn the ropes as President”.