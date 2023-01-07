— Voting for Atiku, Obi, a waste

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that a vote for either the Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku and the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the next election would be a waste.

Tinubu, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital during his presidential campaign visit to the state.

He saids that both presidential candidates of the opposition parties has nothing to offer.

According to him ” I want to advise Nigerians to vote wisely, a vote for Atiku or Obi would be a waste.

“Our rally today is a signal of our renewed hope for Nigeria, that February 25, you will go and make a wise decision, you will vote massively for me, I’m too sure and very sure that you will vote for APC and that’s why I’m very happy.

Taking a swipe at Atiku, Asíwájú Tinubu said the PDP candidate could not do it.

“He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation.

“Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds.

“He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing.”

On the Labour Party candidate, Tinubu said Obi had a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was governor of Anambra State.

“All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, schools, road and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money.

And he claims to be the party of labor. You will have to be laboring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State.

Buyer beware of salesmen selling fake merchandise.

The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr. Obi lies in one observation. Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr. Sell Everything Atiku or Mr. Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr. Progressive Good Governance Tinubu! “

“Myself and my running mate, Shettima are ready to renewed hope through empowerment for all of you, if you give me your mandate, I will work so hard and put money in your pockets.

Speaking on his agenda for Ondo State, Tinubu noted that the history of Ondo is one where industrious farmers had for years sowed prosperity through well -cultivated cocoa plantations and other agricultural exploits.

He said his agricultural policies would return the farmer back to his esteemed and essential place in society.

“You have been the backbone of the economy and bedrock of the community. You will be honored as such.”

He re-stated that his government would reestablish commodity exchange boards to ensure farmers a guaranteed price for their yields.

If given the mandate to lead this country, he said his administration would help the state to reap the full benefits of her bounteous resources.

“For example, my agricultural plan also calls for the creation of agricultural hubs in the nation. You will be the direct beneficiary of this policy. These hubs will increase cultivation of now idle fertile land yet also promote agro-processing businesses that will produce many new jobs and put more money in the pockets of the average person and small farmer,” he said.

Tinubu added: “Our economic plan will make strategic investments in industry and infrastructure, giving our talented people the chance to make a good living while producing valuable goods that will improve the quality of life for those who buy them.

“Your natural resources will be more comprehensively utilized. Your oil and gas must bring prosperity, development and jobs.

“But that is not all. Bitumen, granite and marble must be mined and turned into finished products right here in the state under my administration.”

The National secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said that the votes that would come from the south West state would be unprecedented.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the state party chairman Ade Adetimehin, promised that the people of the state would vote massively for Tinubu.

Present at the rally include, governor’s of Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ekiti State deputy governor, Mrs Christiana Afuye, Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore; other members of the National Working Committee, members of the Ondo State Executive council and leaders and members of the party amongst others.