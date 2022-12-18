.

A former deputy governor of Niger, Mr Ahmed Ibeto, has warned Nigerian youths of the dangers of electing bad leaders in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Ibeto spoke at the grand finale of “The President Show”, a reality TV show, organised in Abuja by the Superior Radio and Television (SRTV) for 14 finalists who emerged as “Youth Governors” of their states.

He said the youth remained leaders of today, contrary to the notion that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“The strength they have is what should make them determine who leads this country and if they misuse it, they will regret it,” he said.

Ibeto noted that Nigerian youths had the majority number to elect their leaders, especially the president and as such, should participate actively in electing and being elected as leaders.

“It is the right time for the youth to take their place in the history and political development of this country.

“The strength they have is what should make them determine who leads this country and if they misuse it, they will regret it.

“I commend the organisers of this event because it is them that prepare the youths, the character they have and also remoulding their minds toward leadership.

“We don’t have to believe the idea or notion that youths are the leaders of tomorrow, no, they are the leaders of today because they are the ones that determine who leads them.

“If you are a youth who believes that you are a leader of tomorrow, that tomorrow will never come and it means you can’t take destiny into your hands because someone will continue to determine what happens to your tomorrow.

“We believe that with the number of youths in the country, the decision on who governs the country is made and their interests are protected for today and tomorrow,” Ibeto said.

Ibeto who was one of the awardees at the show assured that he would not relent in working for the development of the country, especially those things he did in office that earned him the award.

Alhaji Mohammed Malagi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blueprint Newspaper, an Abuja-based media outfit who was also an awardee, said the number remained a great factor in the country’s democracy from 1999.

“I think youths are ready to take over leadership roles in the country and the readiness is in two perspectives.

“They may not put a youth as a president but they can contribute in making somebody who can change their future ,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youth president reality television show saw Mr Deji Adebayo, representing Oyo State, emerging as the winner after defeating 13 other contestants that made it to the finals.

NAN reports that 37 contestants regarded as ‘Youth Governors’ in their various states and FCT, had participated in the show which saw them viying for the youth president’s seat.

Ms Hajara Muhammad, representing Kano State emerged as the first runner-up, while Mr Abubakar Ali representing FCT emerged as the second runner-up.

Mr Obinna Kalu representing Abia, emerged as the third runner-up.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRTV, Mr Daddy Kris, represented by Mr Kenneth Paul, Head of Operations, SRTV, said the essence of the show was to prepare the youths for leadership positions.

Kris said the country needed to harness the potential in its youths to the benefit of all, noting that grooming of the show talents started from the local government areas (chairmen) to the states (governors) and then, federal (President).

He said they had designed a trust fund to support viable young leaders in the country, especially for the winners of the show.

Adebayo who carted away the N500, 000 star prize said that their leadership skills acquired within the period the show lasted, and the interactions with leaders from various political parties, had been worthwhile.

Before his emergence as the “president” Adebayo was the chairman of the Youth Governors Forum.