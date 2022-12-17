

Young Nigerians have been tasked not to lose hope in the country but should rather step up in rescuing her from the hands of corrupt leaders.

The Chairman, Technical Advisory council, Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship, EPLF, Mercy Abang, who gave the charge at the fellowship program Bootcamp in Abuja, congratulated the twenty-five fellows who graduated from the one-year fellowship programme.

“Our dear country, Nigeria, needs leaders like yourselves to step into the apparent vacuum in our beloved nation. Nigeria is all we have as a collective; no matter where you go, you will always be Nigerian. The future of our nation is in your/our hands, and we will have to fight for that future,” she said.

While charging the Fellows to remain resilient in the fight of redeeming the country, Abang charged them to be prepared for challenges.

“With your commitment, we will achieve a great nation; the number of fellows we have gathered here forms the critical mass we need for that nation.

“I urge you to commit to serving and leading with honesty and integrity within the various spaces of influence you find yourself, not just politics, and to think of Nigeria first,” she added.

The EPLF is the flagship Fellowship Program of The Bridge Leadership Foundation. It is a fully-funded, non-partisan Political Leadership development project which nurtures and prepares young Nigerians for leadership at the local, regional and national level with a view to improving the quality of Nigeria’s leadership pool and the impact of its developmental interventions.

The program aims at tackling the deep-rooted leadership problems faced in the country by exposing Fellows to the critical knowledge required for them to play in Nigeria’s political arena and thrive while in it.

The residential Bootcamp serves as a melting pot for Fellows to network, immerse in Nigeria’s federal political ecosystem, meet key decision-makers and present their capstone projects to several panels of seasoned Politicians and Technocrats.