An Oyo State Family Court sitting in Ibadan has remanded a 35-year-old Olufunke Sakiru at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo town, for allegedly strangulating her son to death.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered her remand at Abolongo Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) .

Adetuyibi, thereafter, adjourned the matter until March 30, 2023, for mention.

The defendant is facing a murder charge.

According to the prosecution counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, the defendant on Dec. 1, at about 3.00 a.m. at Oge Irewolede area, Saki Town in Oyo State, allegedly caused the death of her son, Ibrahim Sakiru, by strangling him to death.

Ewe said the offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.