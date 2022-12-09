By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Legal practitioner to Oladapo Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name, D’banj, has disclosed that D’banj was released on self-recognizance, after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, could not find anything incriminating on him.

The lawyer, who made this known on his official Facebook page-Pelumi Olajengbesi, said it was an embarrassment to the country that the oliver twist crooner was falsely accused.

He further disclosed that D’banj was accused of diverting N-Power funds of over N900 million. Olajengbesi demanded that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs should make public the names of government officials allegedly involved with D’banj in the alleged fraud.

He said, “D’banj released on self recognizance after ICPC could not find anything incriminating on him. He is clean. It is an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of 900m Naira without any evidence, yet made public unconfirmed.

“The Chairman and entire officers of ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organization was used for such a shameful publicity against an innocent man.

“Only few organizations and persons stood and waited to verify the claims. Nigeria is evil. The Minister that claimed to have instructed ICPC, when she only cashed into already ongoing investigation must now be ready to explain to the world.

“We still demand, provide the details of the government authority he allegedly collaborated with, provide the account and amount allegedly traced to Dbanj’s account.

“This is to say big thank you to Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and my Learned Senior Barr. Babs for the leadership. Special thanks to all officers of ICPC for treating Dbanj kindly through his stay. Dbanj, chop life!”

Vanguard reports that the pop singer was reportedly arrested and detained, Tuesday, by the anti-graft agency, over fraud related offences.

He was accused of conniving with some corrupt government officials to divert hundreds of thousands of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

The ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner, alongside the corrupt government officials, were said to have introduced ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the funds, and the monies were later traced to accounts associated with the singer.