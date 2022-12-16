.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday said it has so far recovered over N30 billion from the corruption activities surrounding the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Idris Ahmed.

Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, stated this while appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the commission is currently prosecuting the embattled AGF over alleged N109 billion fraud.

Giving highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December 2022, the EFCC boss gave other recoveries as N134,33,759,574.25; $121,769,076.30; £21,020; €156,925; ¥21,350; CFA300,000, among others.

He revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration was serious about its anti-corruption programme.

He added that the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles, it would be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

Bawa assured that by the time the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCMUL, becomes fully operational, it will be difficult for money to be laundered in the country.

He said EFCC had remitted at least N136 billion to the Federal Government account set up to collect and manage proceeds of crime since May 2022.

According to him, the breakdown of funds is as follows: N120 billion, $ 29 million, €6.6mmillion and about £ 1.1 million. The naira equivalent of the funds amounts to N136,651,505,114.

These recovered funds, he said, would be deployed to ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the Abuja-Kano Road, Second Niger Bridge, and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, amongst others.

He did not disclose the identities of persons and organisations from which the monies were recovered, despite repeated probes by newsmen.

On allegations that the EFCC could be a tool in the hands of some influential individuals, Bawa argued that the agency was independent enough to investigate the suspended Attorney-General, Ahmed Idris, over a N109 billion money laundering case.