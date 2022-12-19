By Chinedu Adonu

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, BCS, has called on Nigerian leaders to humble themselves and come to the kingdom of peace, Olumba Olumba Obu for instant solution to ravaging insecurity in the country.

The spokesperson of the group, Patriarch Christ Shepherd, Dr. Amah Williams, made this known in Enugu on Monday at a press briefing to mark the 4th edition of their Leader, Olumba Olumba Obu public lecture scheduled to hold on Thursday, 29th December, 2022 in Calabar, Cross River State, with a theme; Unification of the Human Race: the uncharted path to lasting peace.

Dr Williams said that except leaders of the world embrace the divine precepts of the brotherhood of man, where all men shall worship the one and only living God as thought by leader Olumba Olumba Obu, man shall continue wallowing in spiritual darkness.

“The issues and insecurity bedeviling the nation will become a thing of the past, if Nigeria leaders will humble themselves and come to the kingdom of peace, Olumba Olumba Obu.

“Beyond inviting the inhabitants of the world to this event, we wish to also make it abundantly clear to leaders of the world and government at all levels that the solution to the myriady of problems bedeviling mankind today can be found in the teachings of leader Olumba Olumba Obu, as encapsulated in his everlasting gospels.

“The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star therefore invite the world to the 2022 edition of the celebration of the divine manifestation of the Ancient of Days, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu which starts on Monday 26th December 2022. The event will hold at the BCS World Headquarters,34 Ambo street, Calabar, Cross River State”. Williams stated.

He further said that several events including visits to orphanage homes, public lecture and a grand finale to be held on the 30th of December have been lined up to commemorate the day.

“The aim of the press briefing is to proclaim and announce to the world, the 2022 celebration of the Divine Manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu and the significance of this celebration as it concerns global challenges and the path to lasting peace on earth”. Williams said.

Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, BCS is a universal divine institution that teaches and practices universal love, peace, unity, truth and righteousness in the holy spirit.