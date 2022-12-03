By Biodun Busari

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Barr. Oraye St. Franklyn has said the standard flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has not been identified with any corruption in Nigeria, which makes him the best candidate to govern the country as the next president.

Oraye, an ardent supporter of Obi, said this while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Tuesday.

Defending why Obi is the most preferred politician to lead the country, Oraye, said the former Anambra state governor is competent to address the biting security crises and poor economy confronting Nigeria.

He revealed that Obi promised to also restructure the country which has been the agitation of many Nigerian people, as well as catapulting the country to be a productive economy.

“He is not identified with corruption. Biting issues like dealing with the economy will be dealt with because he has shown over time that he has the competence to address it. He said from his seven government priorities that he also going to be dealing with restructuring the country.

[Video]: Peter Obi not identified with corruption – Oraye



“He’s also going to reform Nigeria to be in front of the industrial revolution. These are the things he has said. These are the things we can hold him to account for. He said he’s going to get more young people involved in governance. He said he’s going to make Nigeria more productive,” Oraye said.

The legal practitioner also said that Nigerians are afraid and disturbed by the current state of the nation, which has left them travelling overseas in search of greener pastures, but Obi has the capacity to solve it as he promised.

He continued, “Today if you look at Nigeria, more people are leaving the country in droves because they are dissatisfied. They are afraid of what Nigeria will turn to. Peter Obi said he will turn brain drain to brain gain.

“These are the things he has said he will do, and these are the things we can hold him accountable for – on corruption, security, Peter Obi says hold me to account, I will deliver. What has he done before? What has he said before?”

“So because he has done it before, we can be certain and can hold him for his words. Did he identify with corruption? Has anybody come out to say Mr Peter Obi has been identified with corruption in Nigeria? It’s a big issue in Nigeria. And to find a public servant who does not have an iota of corruption to identify with is a big issue. You know what I’m talking about,” Oraye added.

