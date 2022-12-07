By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has shared a disturbing video of her colleague, Akeem Adeyemi, being attacked by thugs on a movie set.

Adeyemi was seen crying in a viral video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, after being mistreated by street thugs in a location where he had gone for a movie shoot.

According to the actress, the thugs turned peaceful filming into a bloody scene.

She wrote, “See what area boys did, to what end. Peaceful filming turned this. Help. Sawmill Gbagada.”

The talented actor Adebayo Salami responded to the situation by revealing that the offender had been taken into custody.

He also ordered TAMPAN, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, to take action and protect its members’ safety.

“This is an unacceptable experience. Though I am glad to know that the culprit has been apprehended by officers of the law, I enjoin the leadership of @tampanglobal to look into this situation as a matter of urgency,” he wrote.

“The safety and security of filmmakers are paramount to us. Beyond the physical assault, losing a day of production means more money has to be spent above the budgeted funds. No filmmaker wants to go through such stress. So sorry @iamakeemadeyemi and other production members.”