FG to boost creative sector with infrastructure support

…says the movie industry is in urgent need of facilities

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to strengthen Nigeria’s creative industry by prioritising infrastructure development, especially for the Northern film sector known as Kannywood.

Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the official unveiling of the Arewa International Film Festival (AIFF) in Abuja.

Musawa acknowledged the long-standing challenges in the industry, stating that one of its greatest needs is access to infrastructure.

The minister noted that the current administration is developing studios and film villages to support growth in the creative sector, assuring that Kannywood will not be sidelined.

She said, “One of the areas that we have struggled with, not only as a ministry but as industry itself, is the fact that there’s a dearth of infrastructure. So, when you’re talking about Nollywood itself, it’s struggling because there’s no infrastructure to support it. We’re working on a film village, film studio, we’re working on that.

“But as I’m doing that, I’m actively making sure that as we’re trying to build up the infrastructure for the Nollywood industry itself, Kannywood is not left behind. It is not something we would have been able to do in two years because we as an industry have to justify to even the investors and our administration the worth of the industry,” Musawa added.

She also addressed public criticism that the ministry had failed to engage the Arewa creative community.

She said, “I think one of the criticisms that we have faced as a ministry is that we have not been there enough for the Arewa industry itself, and I tell you why. Perhaps it’s a bit of a misnomer, because as a new ministry, we first had to start from scratch.

“What we are trying to do is to set an enabling environment. We were not looking at Arewa or Lagos or anywhere specifically. We’re looking at the project as a Nigerian project. And everything that is needed for the industry to grow is the same everywhere.

“You need policy, infrastructure, incentives, funding and regulation. That is the approach we’ve taken. If you don’t have an intellectual property policy, whether you’re Arewa or anywhere else in the country, you’re not going to be able to grow the industry or to grow your own value within the industry itself.”

Convener of the festival and popular actress, Rahama Sadau, described the Arewa International Film Festival as a cultural and creative renaissance for Northern Nigeria, aimed at redefining perceptions and uncovering raw creative energy in the region.

She said: “We have been underrepresented in the global creative dialogue, but the AIFF aims to amplify the creative and cultural expressions of Northern Nigeria’s long-celebrated rich history, literature, and oral traditions.

“We are screening over 100 incredible films from Northern Nigeria, Africa, and around the world, and we are celebrating the resilience, depth, and beauty of our stories. The festival is more than just films. We are honouring women in filmmaking, hosting a royal durbar, masterclasses, and giving a platform to emerging creatives who are redefining storytelling.”

Expressing her excitement, Sadau said, “I’m really excited for the world to hear our conservative stories of worth and value and the quest to protect our conservative nature. The AIFF is about opening doors, building bridges, and letting the world see what we have to offer.”

Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu, said the event will help bridge the gap between creatives in the North and their Southern counterparts.

He said, “The AIFF would serve as an opportunity to address the numerous problems in the Arewa space, especially capacity building, skills acquisition, networking, opportunities, partnerships, and sponsorships, among others.

“When you look at the Southern Nigerian creative industry and the kind of things they do, the opportunities they get, it’s all because of platforms like this.

“So I am excited about this for the filmmakers in the north, across regions and into the global community,” he said.