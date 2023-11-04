AMAA 2023 Rewind: Emotions, glitz as Nollywood honours Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Peace-Anyiam-Osigwe

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

For regular attendees of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, the 19th edition of the award ceremony, held last Sunday, in Lagos, was nothing short of a night of emotions, a reunion of Nollywood greats and a celebration of the best of African movies and stars.

The award ceremony was set in motion with the trio of TV host, Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson who hosted the night.

Dressed in their unique attires representing the cultures of Yoruba, Fulani and Ghanaian ensembles, the trio held the large audience spellbound like never before with their jokes, charisma and stagecraft. Everyone who thronged the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, venue of the glamorous event agreed it was a night of nights in the African film sector.

Nollywood greats alongside top stakeholders in the industry and administrators came out in their numbers not only to play but also, to show support for the sustenance of the legacy of the founder, Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed on in January 2023.

From Zeb Ejior to Igwe Gabosky, Fred Amata, Francis Onwochei, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Patience Ozokwo a.k.a Mama Gee, Ngozi Nwosu, Tony Akposeri, Segun Arinze, Clarion Chukwurah and Ibinabo Fiberesima, this year’s AMAA was an unforgettable night of reunion for the veterans in the movie industry.

Other big names who graced the event were Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Nobert Ajaegbu, Emeka Ossai, flutist, Tee Mac, Foluke Damilola, Paul Obazele, Lancelot Imasuen, Foluke Daramola-Salako, Enyinna Nwigwe, Osita Ikeme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis, CEO of National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, MD of National Troupe of Nigeria, Aki and Pawpaw among others.

The event also had in attendance incumbent Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Lagos state, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, former commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, George Anyiam-Osigwe,and Kite Anyiam-Osigwe.

But the night belonged to the old generation of Nollywood stars and filmmakers even though the emerging faces in the industry were conspicuously missing on the red carpet.

Night of emotions

Opening the evening with a moving speech, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a director of the Board of AFA, owners of AMAA exalted the virtues of his departed sister, describing her as “an icon of the African film sector.”

Raymond said this year’s AMAA was a testimony of an unbroken record and a celebration of the life and legacy of late Peace Anyim-Osigwe whose creative vision gave birth to the biggest award show in the continent AMAA, 19 years ago.

He promised that the family would continue with the legacies of late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, whose impact on the African film industry and filmmakers before her passing away cannot be underestimated.

According to him, the preparation for the 20th edition of AMAA has begun in earnest as he promised to continue partnerships that have been created and sealed since the inception of the continental film award.

“We are here today because we love you. We want to sustain your legacy, the legacy of the work you have done for African cinema. Peace you are alive and your legacy is in motion, we are all on board…

“Filling her shoes is a herculean task that should not even be attempted,” Raymond echoed.

His speech was followed by a moving tribute paid to the late AMAA founder in songs by songstress Yinka Davies. Performing late Osinachi’s soul-lifting song ‘Ekwueme’ which was said to be the late Peace’s favourite song, the whole place was engulfed with grief and tears while the rendition lasted. There was also a pictorial documentary of the life and times of the late film icon which was screened amid tears. The moment left everyone, including members of the Anyiam-Osigwe clan as well as AMAA jury members in grief.

Tony Anih, the Chief Operating Officer of AMAA also expressed delight at the turn out of leading film practitioners saying it was fulfilling seeing all plans come to fruition. Anih also thanked his team, the AMAA jury, and the board of AFA, owners of AMAA saying the support the planning committee received was commendable.

100-year-old Agbako honoured

Away from the gloomy moment, one of the highlights of the night was the honour bestowed on the veteran actor, Charles Olumo popularly called Agbako. The centenarian actor, who was led to the stage by his people to pick his award was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award for his immense contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry as an actor of over 50 years of experience.

Speaking in Yoruba shortly after receiving his award, Pa Agbako advised his younger colleagues to always tow the path of truth, saying “Truth is what has taken me this far in life.”

Despite his age, Agbako still hits movie sets and does what he knows how to do best. Born on February 19, 1923, in Abeokuta, Ogun, the centenarian actor began his acting career in 1953 in Lagos, and has been known for his action roles in Yoruba films. Some of his movies include, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Jagun’, ‘Amin Orun’, ‘Aiye’, ‘Jayesinmi’, ‘Soworo Ide’, ‘Igbo Dudu’ and more.

Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe-tim win big

Nigeria’s Tobi Bakre, and Nse Ikpe-tim won big awards on the night for their roles in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and ‘4.4.44’ respectively. Other films that won different categories include Senegal’s ‘Xale,’ which won Best Film and Best Costume design categories, Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo,’ which won Best Film in African Language, and Best Production Design, as well as CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi’s ‘Mami Water,’ which won the Best Cinematography.

Also, Jude Idada’s ‘Kofa’ won the Film by an African Abroad category. Cameroonian documentary film ‘Le spectre de Boko Haram’ also won the Best Documentary category while ‘Lions’ and ‘Jabari’ won the awards for Best Short FIlm and Best Animation categories.

Kcee stole the night

The night was spiced up with breathtaking performances from notable musicians. Leading the pack was Nigerian Idol’s superstar, Zadok, who left the audience asking for more with his sterling performance.

Ghana’s Camidohm also gave a good account of himself on stage as well as Yinka Davies. But it was Kcee who stole the show. Performing alongside dancing masquerades on stage, the Limpopo crooner serenaded the audience with his cultural praise vibes.

He practically held down the cheering audience with his revolving performance, moving from one of his cultural praise vibes to another, and getting everyone dancing. While the show ended, many were still asking for more as Kcee was ready to perform from dusk to dawn.

All eyes on Senegalese actress

Senegalese actress Rokhaya Niang was the cynosure of attraction on the night. She dressed to kill. And with her open-chest cocktail party gown, revealing her succulent boobs, the lanky actress turned eyes on the red carpet, and she was everybody’s favourite.

Despite the language barrier, Niang was able to exchange pleasantries with her Nigerian admirers and counterparts. If you ask her, she will be willing to return to Nigeria next year for AMAA. She won the Best Actress in a Supporting role for her role in the 2022 Senegalese movie, “Xale.”

The movie directed by Moussa Sene Absa also bagged other three awards including Best Achievement in Screenplay, Best Film and Best Costume Design to put it among the top winners of the night. In Senegal, Niang is best known for her critically acclaimed roles in films such as “Le prix du pardon”, “L’Extraordinaire destin de,” “ Madame Brouette” and “Teranga Blues.”