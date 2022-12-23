By Biodun Busari

Two people have died while four were injured as a gunman opened fire in central Paris not far from Gare de l’Est station near a Kurdish cultural centre on Friday.

According to AFP, the suspect aged 69 in connection with the attack has been quickly detained by police.

Authorities appealed for people to avoid the area in Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th district in Strasbourg-Saint Denis.

There has been no indication yet as to the motive or the target of the shooting, although reports indicated the suspect is a French national who is known to police for two attempted killings.

“It’s total panic, we’ve locked ourselves in,” a female shopkeeper told AFP, saying she had heard seven or eight rushes of gunfire.

Two of those wounded in the shooting are said to be in life-threatening condition and two others were seriously injured.

Police detained the suspect without resistance and they reportedly recovered the weapon used in the attack. Prosecutors said they had opened a murder investigation.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo praised the police for their decisive action.

The street close to Château d’Eau metro station has several restaurants and shops as well as the cultural centre. Local Mayor Alexandra Cordebard said it was a very lively area.

Another witness said the street was now full of emergency services and they were waiting to be able to leave.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was heading to Paris to visit the scene of the “dramatic shooting”, adding that his thoughts were with the victims’ friends and family.