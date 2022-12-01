By Ada Osadebe

Television host, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she was robbed of her valuables in London.

The incident happened after she recently attended the white wedding of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, in North Yorkshire, England.

Toke revealed the robbery incident on her Snapchat page three days after the wedding.

She stated that the burglars had taken her belongings, adding that she was left confused and puzzled as to how such an incident could have happened to her.

She wrote: “Just got robbed in London… I’m speechless. All my valuables are gone. Gosh! How could this happen to me.”

Read Also: Infantino dubs Qatar World Cup ‘incredible’ as Hassan Al-Thawadi clears air on work-related deaths

Qatar World Cup: Seeking revenge can backfire, Suarez warns Ghana

Earlier this week, Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, also bemoaned being robbed on her Instagram page after travelling to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to perform over the weekend.

She claimed the burglars broke into her hotel room, searched through her possessions, and stole every last dollar they could find.

She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal all the money they could find ,very good.”

RELATED NEWS