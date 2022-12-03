By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Amid the upsurge of attacks on the properties of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, President of the Princeton Leadership Forum, Dr. Chibuike Echem, has warned youths to desist from the act.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja ahead of the Princeton leadership summit, Echem said election periods were times to elect leaders and not a time for war and destruction.

He said, “Today we want to speak to Nigerians, especially with the situation of things in the country as regards the destruction of INEC properties and the violence relating to the electoral process, it is important that we understand that as young people in this country, the country belongs to us.

“The process of electioneering is for us to be able to elect credible leaders with capacity and empathy to govern us as a people.

“I want to discourage the idea of young people going to destroy properties of the federal government because at the end of the day we’re wasting resources. Those things need to be put in place to be able to deliver a credible election, we must as a matter of fact prepare ourselves to elect leaders not just we’re related, but by their leadership qualities and track record.”

On the coming summit, Dr Echem explained that it would seek to breed transformational leaders that would change the situation of things in the country.

According to him, “We’re trying to bring a lot of young leaders for the PLF leadership summit later this year happening on the 8th of December at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“We would look at the impact of leadership on different sectors of the country, we can’t continue to have transactional leaders, we need transformational leaders – people that are concerned about our education, economy, social amenities and health system. All of this would be looked at in the course of this year’s conference.

“We would be recognizing some individuals that have distinguished themselves in that sector of leadership so as to encourage them.”

RELATED NEWS