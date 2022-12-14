…Hires SpaceX to deepen broadband connectivity

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria has signed Artemis Accord at the ongoing US-Africa Leaders’ Forum (USALF), taking place in Washington DC, United States of America.

This is even as it also announced partnership with Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) to provide broadband access across Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, signed the Accords on behalf of Nigeria to signal Nigeria’s participation in the next phase of space exploration to be coordinated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Summit is hosted by President Joe Biden of the United States and brought together leaders from across Africa.

Taking a queue from Nigeria, President Paul Kagame also announced Rwanda’s endorsement of the Accord.

President Paul Biya of Cameroon, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Mr. Don Graves, also spoke at the event, endorsing the partnership.

Nigeria and Rwanda were the first two African countries to sign the Accord and the 22md and 23rd in the world.

The signing took place at the U.S.-Africa Space Forum- a side event at the USALF.

Speaking on the development, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “I’m thrilled Nigeria and Rwanda are committing to the safe, sustainable use of outer space.

‘‘In an era where more nations than ever have space programs, today’s signings highlight a growing commitment to ensure space exploration is conducted responsibly.”

He also stated that “as the first African nations to sign the Artemis Accords, Nigeria and Rwanda exemplify the global reach of the accords and are demonstrating their leadership in space exploration.”

Artemis Accords were established by NASA in 2020, as a set of principles to guide the next phase of space exploration, reinforcing and providing for important operational implementation of key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

The Accords also serve to reinforce the commitment of the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as guidelines and best practices NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

The Minister also announced Nigeria’s partnership with SpaceX, having approved their application as a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Operator in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector.

As part of the partnership, Space X is to provide broadband access across the whole of Nigeria, enabling nation-wide access to broadband connectivity way ahead of the December 2025 schedule, as outlined in our National Broadband Plan.

With this collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink, Nigeria is set to be the 1st African country to introduce the service.

The nation-wide rollout shall take place before the end of 2022, after conclusion of a few administrative processes.

The minister said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under his watch will continue its committed implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) to ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy remains a leading light, both in Africa and across the globe.