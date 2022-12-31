By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Vatican City says announced the burial arrangements for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Born Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict XVI, passed away on Saturday at 9:34am in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery located within the walls of the Vatican Gardens.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the National Director of Social Communication, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Padre Michael Umoh, said that Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday (January 5, 2022).

“It will be an unprecedented event in which a current pope will celebrate the funeral for a former one. Francis was elected after Benedict resigned in 2013,” he added.