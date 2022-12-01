Illustration

As part of efforts to support people living with glaucoma in Nigeria, Phomax NFT has partnered with the world’s largest NFT charity marketplace, Maxity.io, to treat one million people living with glaucoma through non-fungible tokens.

This open-source project will partner with the Maxity Glaucoma Foundation in Nigeria, chaired by Prof. Waziri Erameh and Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro respectively.

Phomax NFT is currently listed on Maxity.io, the World’s First Web-3 Social Impact Protocol that uses NFT to sustain funding for non-profit organizations globally.

According to Desmond Bassey, the Developer of Phomax NFT, he noted the success of creating an open-access philanthropic non-fungible token. Adding that the Phomax NFT is recognized and accepted by a global network of donors that are dedicated to supporting people living with glaucoma.

In an introductory video shared on the Maxity Foundation’s Facebook page, now going viral, he remarked that the disease called glaucoma has continued to affect millions of Nigerians with little or no means to sustain the high cost of management. There are medical procedures that can reduce the rate of damage to the optic nerves and thus sustain vision.

He expressed, however, that these practices are highly expensive and that more than 98% of Nigerians suffering from glaucoma cannot afford the continuity of such treatment for a long time.

“As a global ambassador for Maxity.io, we couldn’t help but use the opportunity to introduce an initiative to sustain funding for people living with glaucoma in Nigeria and also to introduce other NGOs that are structured to use NFT to access funding for their initiatives to help humanity.

“We want to thank our partners, Prof. Yu Xiong, the Director of Maxity, we are proud to be the world’s first Web-3 social impact protocol that uses blockchain for good through the NFT charity marketplace and the symbiotic metaverse.

“The first test carried out in 2021 with 5,000 patients was successful. We are now looking at providing access to glaucoma care and management on a large scale for up to one million people through a non-fungible token.

“This extended source will also maintain free access to licensed eye doctors, unlimited intraocular pressure tests, and other treatment options for people living with glaucoma,” he stated.

Similarly, he revealed: “The Glaucoma Access Protocol comes in two categories. silver, and basic holders. The Glaucoma Silver Protocol will provide access to everything available, all completely free, while the Glaucoma Basic Protocol will sustain a voucher to cover most of the holders’ bills.

“Silver holders will have access to all of these for free: free access to eye doctors; free access to an unlimited intraocular pressure test and other tests as prescribed; free access to a community of glaucoma patients enjoying sustainable doctor-patient relationships; access to a global community of science-based nutritionists; and free consultation and medications.

“Basic holders will have access to all of these for free: Free access to eye doctors; free access to an unlimited intraocular pressure test; free access to a community of glaucoma patients enjoying sustainable doctor-patient relationships; and access to a global community of science based nutritionists.

“Get into NFT by visiting Maxity.io. We will meet on the other side, and those living with glaucoma should continue to enjoy their holding access while others can apply for free. Donors can now gear their support towards glaucoma-allied products.”

He concluded that those living with glaucoma in Nigeria can now proceed to www.maxityfoundation.org and register to gain access to glaucoma funding, and he also noted that plans are developing to carry out glaucoma outreach and sensitization in the six geopolitical zones across Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS