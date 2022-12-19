By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday assured that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would overcome the challenges confronting it at the national level.

The Governor who gave the assurance while addressing the Benue PDP stakeholders meeting in Makurdi acknowledged that there were still issues confronting the party noting that the leaders were discussing “and by the Grace of God we will overcome them.”

While reassuring that the party was united at the state level, the Governor said “we have no issues and we are quite committed to ensuring that we win the 2023 election.”

He explained that the stakeholder meeting was called to ensure that the party strategised ahead of the 2023 election in order to ensure that the party was fully prepared for the elections.

He also disclosed that the PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba who took ill a few weeks back was recuperating in a hospital outside the country assuring that he would be welcomed home in the first week of January.

He said, “the Speaker who is our governorship candidate is well and in high spirits. He had wanted to come back home before Christmas but I advised him to stay behind and rest well before returning to the country because we are holding forth for him.

“And by the first week of January 2023, we will all move to the Makurdi toll gate to welcome him back home to Benue state.”

The governorship candidate who later addressed the stakeholders on phone thanked Governor Ortom and the Benue people for all the support and also stood with him in prayers assuring that if elected governor in 2023 he would not disappoint the people.

Present at the meeting were all former and present National and State Assembly members, political appointees, Local Government Council Chairmen, National And State Working Committee members, and leaders of the party at the Federal and state levels from the state among others.