FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, yesterday, vowed not to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, unless the national chairmanship is zoned to the South-West.

George spoke during an interview with Arise News TV.

Speaking on the crisis rocking the party, he said PDP’s internal wranglings can be solved by “giving to Caesar what belongs to Caesar”.

He said: “It is not a solution that cannot be handled. All we are saying is ‘give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar’. Give us what belongs to us. Turn by turn Nigeria Limited.

“Take, for example, what I am angry about is, the first chairman was the late Solomon Lar from North-Central. The second chairman from North-Central. The third chairman, Audu Ogbe, was from North-Central. The fourth chairman, Amadu Ali, is from North-Central; Kawu Baraje is from Kwara, was also North-Central. Now you have Ayu, also from North-Central.

“The southwest has never enjoyed this position since the party started almost 25 years ago. What is our crime? If you are telling us you want to rule this country, you have to weave all the tribes and all the people together.

“That is the major problem, and unless that is resolved, I will not vote for our candidate.”