By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The umbrella body of all the youth groups in South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions, under the auspices Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, has commended Governor Samuel Ortom for delivering democracy dividends to Benue people despite burdened by the challenge of catering for over two million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

The Coalition in a statement jointly signed Tuesday by Goodluck Ibem President General, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) and Leader of COSMBYLA, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator, Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Shittu Waheed, Coordinator, South West Youth Leaders Forum (SWYLF) and Tito Zokumor, President, South South Youth Forum (SSYF) described Governor Ortom’s accomplishments in office as astonishing.

According to the youth leaders “Governor Ortom’s ability to perform excellently despite all these challenges is one of the seven wonders of the world. He has done well, we commend him.

“And every discerning mind should commend the Benue state Governor for the massive projects he has done and is still doing for the good people of Benue State despite having over two million IDPs to feed daily, created by the Fulani terrorists and Jihadists parading as herdsmen.

“We are very aware that the sponsors of the rampaging terrorists who have been unleashing mayhem on the state, embarked on such unholy project of killing Benue indigenes in other to distract Governor Ortom who is known for matchless performance and dedication to duty at all times.

“The over two million IDPs created by the murderous activities of the terrorists is a well calculated political evil plot by enemies of the state who gathered to pull-down and discredit the administration but the Governor disappointed the expectations of his enemies and enemies of the state by putting on ground legacy projects like his counterpart Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who Commission projects on weekly basis.

“The ability of Governor Ortom to deliver democracy dividends to his people despite the security challenges he is facing in his state and the IDPs financial burden is a clear testament of his love for Benue people.

“He has always stood on the side of his people at all times and has never reneged on his oath which he took on the day he was sworn-in as the executive governor of the state. He is a role model for inspiring leaders.

“His transformational performance showed that he came prepared for governance which is why the enemies of the state can’t believe their eyes and are in doubt that despite all their evil machinations against the state using the terrorists, the Governor was not distracted from his determination to serve his people dutifully.

“Some of the numerous projects by Governor Ortom which we are very satisfied and proud of among others are the 9.4km Tse-poor Apir road renamed Ayua Num road, Yaikyo-Tse poor road now Chief Sule Abenga road, George Akume NKST Tina road now renamed Senator JKN Waku road, Kaanga – Akaya – Lucy Aluor – Otukpo road renamed Nyesom Wike road, Low Cost Housing Estate – Bambam road now renamed after Chief J. C Obande road , and 14KM electrification projects at The poor – Mbanima substation and distribution line just to mention but a few.

“So many other projects are on-going in the state as the contractors handling the projects are working day and night to deliver on the agreed stipulated time of completion.

“Birds of the same feather they say flock together, Ortom’s signatures in all the nooks and crannies of the state which gave him the name “Mr Project” in Benue State is the true reason why he is Governor Wike’s best friend who is “Mr Project” in Rivers State. Truly a Lion can only move with its kind.

“We therefore urge the good people of Benue State to rally round their Governor who has taken the state to greater heights via undeniable legacy projects.”