By Emma Una, Calabar

CHIEF Henry Onwe, the All Progressives Congress , APC, chieftain has thumped up Senator Ben Ayade, the Cross River State Governor for his cerebral performance at the Chattam House during the visit of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate to the United Kingdom to address and present his political blue print to world leaders.

Chief Onwe described Asiwaju’s visit to London as highly successful and impactful, stressing that the clarity of presentation and accompanying standing ovation that visited his exemplary performance speaks volume of the high esteem Asiwaju and his Core Team is held by the international community.

“For our dear governor to be part of Asiwaju’s Core Team, in the league of excellent minds like Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; Mr. Dele Alake, Asiwaju’s former Commissioner for Communication and Strategy and his former finance counterpart, Wale Edun to mount the Chattam House podium to address world leaders is simply outstanding”.

He lauded Ayade for his superlative performance which depicts exceptional brilliance and candour in tandem with those schooled in ivy leagues which is quite commendable.

“This is the kind of brilliance the 10th Senate needs to take this nation to the pinnacle we need for it to rightfully occupy it’s pride of place in the comity of great nations where actually it belongs.”

High Chief Onwe added that the framework and blueprint presentation clearly showcases team work as any government that would succeed has to work with a crop of intellectuals and professionals knowledgeable and versatile in critical sectors of the country to ensure accelerated progress and development.

“I am proud and every other right minded Cross Riverian should thumps up our governor at the high esteem he is held by the incoming president and without doubt, as the number three man in the country come 2023, our dear state stands to benefit immensely. We therefore as a progressive people cannot take a leap in the dark while the bright light shines before us and beckons”

He assured the people of northern Cross River that Senator Professor Ben Ayade is the undisputed choice for Senate in 2023 to as he puts it, “do us proud”.