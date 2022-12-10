By Luminous Jannmike, Abuja

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has said it will continue to support various associations and unions which are focused on providing young people with necessary training and career development programmes.

The NYCN President, Mr Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, stated this during the inauguration of the new executives of Kula Kingdom Graduates Association, KKGA, in Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers state.

He also commended the KKGA for its leading role in building the capacity of young people in the Kingdom, and pledged to use his position to mainstream their activities of the youths in the affairs of the country.

According to Sukubo, he is willing to go out of his way to give the necessary support to the youths for the progress and development of Kula Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the new President of KKGA, Tamunosaki Awolayeofori, said the milestone advances of the association under his leadership would be achieved through efforts that are centred on youth employment and poverty reduction.

He explained that wealth creation and the deliberate provision of employment opportunities to drive the development of Kula Kingdom is at the front burner of his leadership agenda.

“My target for the next two years is plain. It’s all about bringing more employment chances for youths in the country and bringing forth innovative ideas that will impact their lives positively.

“The youths are suffering and you can easily observe this in the ratio of unemployed to gainfully employed young people in the country. So, we are looking at making a change at the individual level because the development of one single individual can have a chain reaction on an entire community,” he said.