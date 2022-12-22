By Ada Osadebe

Actress, Iyabo Ojo on Wednesday celebrated her 45th birthday, while revealing the identity of her lover, Paul Okoye.

Congratulations have since come in order for the actress on her newfound love, and her turning 45.

Onyinye, Paulo’s daughter, posted a video of Iyabo on her Instagram page, thanking her for helping her out several times, while calling her stepmother.

The actress posted a message of gratitude to her friends and industry colleagues who came out to celebrate the day with her.

She said,” Thanks to all who celebrated me yesterday, I do not take it for granted, your messages, prayers & well wishes made my day, God bless you all,”

Her fellow colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate her.

iamyvonnejegede said, “I no know how my body dey do me. But first happy happy happy happy birthday my big sis. God bless you two for me and protect you guys.

nkechi_blessing_sunday said, “Burst their screen guard. Happy birthday sweet 16.

tokemakinwa said, “Very beautiful. Happy birthday Queen.”

kemiafolabiadesipe said, “Congratulations beautiful @iyaboojofespris May your joy be permanent.